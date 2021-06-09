Sony Pictures Vet Peter Calvin Nelson Named Head Of Production At Samuel Goldwyn Films

EXCLUSIVE: Twenty-year Sony Pictures executive Peter Calvin Nelson is joining Samuel Goldwyn Film as the Head of Production.

At Sony, Nelson served as SVP of Production Stage 6 Films and oversaw development and production on more than 125 motion pictures during his tenure with the Culver City lot.

Initially, during his time at Screen Gems, Nelson worked on a multitude of acquisitions and productions including Two Can Play that Game, Underworld, The Brothers and This Christmas. At Stage 6/Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Nelson supervised the theatrical motion pictures Jumping the Broom, Sparkle (Whitney Huston’s final film), When the Game Stands Tall (based on the eponymous book), the Sniper series of movies, as well as 55 Steps (the true story of Eleanor Riese) starring Helena Bonham Carter and Hilary Swank.

“I am thrilled to be joining the exceptional team at Samuel Goldwyn Films and to be working with Ben Feingold and Peter Goldwyn and helping them build out their production group. Ben and I shared many past successes on indie movies such as Saving Face (Alice Wu’s directorial debut), the prison poetry slam story Shackles, and Neil Gaiman’s Mirrormask. To join Ben and Peter Goldwyn in their current endeavor is a dream come true,” says Nelson.

“As our company continues to grow, we are thrilled we could get Peter to join our team. His experience and expertise are exactly the right fit to launch the new division at Goldwyn. His deep understanding of material and his love of filmmakers is an inspiration for us. We are excited for his passion to build the company with us,” says Peter Goldwyn, President of Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Samuel Goldwyn’s Another Round took home Best International Feature Film at the Oscars earlier this spring; in total the studio received three Oscar noms this year.