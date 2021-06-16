Samuel Goldwyn Films & Roadside Attractions Acquire North American Rights To Crime Thriller ‘Snakehead’

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films and Roadside Attractions have acquired North American rights to writer/director Evan Jackson Leong’s Snakehead.

The crime thriller center on Sister Tse (Shuya Chang), who travels from China to New York via a human smuggler known as a snakehead. In the process, she gains favor with the matriarch of a crime family, risking in the ranks quickly. But success isn’t the only reason she came to America. Ultimately, the character needs to reconcile between personal success and her family.

Chang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny) and Sung Kang (Fast and Furious franchise, the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi) lead the cast, which also includes Jade Wu (Luke Cage), Perry Yung (Warrior), Yacine Djoumbaye (Three Trembling Cities), Catherine Jiang (A Different Sun), Devon Diep (Honest Thief), Richie Ng (Midnight Driver), Celia Au (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens), Jamie Choi (Gotham), and Sandra Eloani (The Heartbreak Kid).

Related Story Sony Pictures Vet Peter Calvin Nelson Named Head Of Production At Samuel Goldwyn Films

Pic was produced by Evan Jackson Leong, Brian Yang, Dan Mark and Anson Ho. Its executive producers are Sung Kang, Darryl Wong, Russell Leong, Sherlyn Leong, Marisa Leong, Jon Chan, David Hou, Helen Shen, Byron Habinsky, Alvin Lau, Greg Yap, Eric Rhee, Matt Cohen, and Bruce Ma.

Watch on Deadline

“Evan weaves together a compelling story with strong performances that brings together the modern-day gangster movie that audience will be thrilled by,” said Samuel Goldwyn Films President Peter Goldwyn in a statement.

“A decade-plus long endeavor, SNAKEHEAD is a film we crafted with creativity, passion, and community,” added Evan Jackson Leong. “As we enter the next phase of this journey, we are extremely excited to find a partner with Samuel Goldwyn to bring this story to the world.”

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Pip Ngo of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.