Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires North American Rights To Ethiopian Thriller ‘Running Against The Wind’

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Jan Philipp Weyl’s debut feature, Running Against the Wind, and is releasing the film on Digital and VOD July 9.

The Ethiopian thriller, starring newcomers Mikias Wolde, Ashenafi Nigusu, and Joseph Reta Belay, centers on two 12-year-old boys who grow up together in a remote village—until a single photograph leads them in different directions, changing their lives forever.

While Solomon (Wolde) heads to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa to become a photographer, Abdi (Nigusu) remains at home, training to fulfill his dream of being a successful runner Haile Gebrselassie. 10 years later, Abdi is nominated for the Ethiopian National Running Team and moves to Addis Ababa, where he reconnects with his old friend, and the pair are left to compare their quite different stories of success.

The acquisition announcement was made today by Samuel Goldwyn Films’ President, Peter Goldwyn. “RUNNING AGAINST THE WIND is a strong first feature from Jan Philipp Weyl,” Goldwyn said. “He brings a powerful story to life with great performances from the leads.”

Weyl co-wrote Running Against the Wind with Michael Wogh. He produced the film with Samerawit Seid Kekebo, Chris Naumann, and Andreas Seck.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Maxime Montagne and Lorena Amaral of Wide Management on behalf of the filmmakers. Weyl is repped by Matt Goldman and Tarik Kanafani of Silver Lining Entertainment.