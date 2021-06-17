Sam Worthington To Star In Thriller ‘Transfusion’; Altitude Boards Sales – Cannes Market

Sam Worthington and Phoebe Tonkin are starring in Matt Nable’s directorial debut, Transfusion. The thriller, which also features Nable, is about a former Special Forces operative thrust into the criminal underworld to keep his only son from being taken from him. Production began in Sydney earlier this week and Altitude has added it to its slate with international sales launching at the Cannes Market.

Transfusion is produced by John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz through Deeper Water Films, with executive producers Cailah Scobie from Stan, Paul Wiegard from Madman Entertainment and Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall of Altitude Media.

The Stan Original Film will premiere on Stan in Australia in 2022 after a theatrical release through Madman Entertainment in Australia and New Zealand.

Nable is also a writer and actor who recently appeared in Oz hit The Dry. Other acting credits include Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge and FX series Mr Inbetween. Worthington, who was also in Hacksaw Ridge, notably has the Avatar sequels on deck. Tonkin is known for The Vampire Diaries and The Originals and appeared in 2020 feature The Place Of No Words.

Michael Schwarz said, “In Transfusion we’ve found a movie that has that special combination of visceral action and achingly beautiful emotion. Matt is an already accomplished writer and actor, and it’s incredibly exciting to watch him step into the directors chair and bring his own words to life. With Sam he has the perfect actor to showcase the rugged vulnerability of this very powerful script.”

Mike Runagall added, “Following our successful collaboration on Gold, we’re thrilled to re-team with Deeper Water Films to bring Matt Nable’s arresting thriller to worldwide buyers this Cannes.”