SAG Awards 2022 Show Date & Timeline Set

As the entertainment industry tries to settle into a new normal, SAG-AFTRA has revealed the date for its 2022 trophy show and timeline for nominations, submissions and voting.

The 28th annual SAG Awards is set for Sunday, February 27. No venue was announced, but the two-hour ceremony will air live on TNT and TBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 ET. Nominations will be announced on Wednesday, January 12.

SAG-AFTRA

Submissions for nominations will run from Monday, August 30-Friday, November 5. Shows and performances that premiere between March 1 and December 31 are eligible. Producers, studios/networks, agents, managers or publicists may submit a performance for consideration in a category of the actor’s choosing, with the actor’s permission.

The 2021 SAG Awards were held virtually in April, with Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 winning for Motion Picture Cast. The Crown and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners on the TV side.

Here are the key dates for the 28th annual SAG Awards:

Monday, August 30

Submissions open at sagawards.org/submissions

Friday, November 5

Submissions close at 5 p.m. PT

Monday, December 6

Nominations voting opens

Sunday, January 9

Nominations voting closes at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, January 12

Nominations announced

Wednesday, January 19

Final voting opens

Friday, February 25

Final voting closes at 12 Noon (PT)

Sunday, February 27

28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards