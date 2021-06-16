Producer Sabrina Wind Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran executive producer Sabrina Wind has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Wind launched her production company WindPower Entertainment in 2019 and entered a pod deal with ABC Studios. In its first year, WindPower sold six projects, including the upcoming ABC drama series Queens, headlined by Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Pepi Sonuga, set to premiere this fall. Wind also has numerous drama and comedy projects in development with 7th Sun Productions, Milojo Productions, and eOne.

Wind has worked with ABC Studios for more than 15 years, since partnering with Marc Cherry in 2005 to executive produce the hit ABC dramedy Desperate Housewives. She then served as executive producer of Cherry’s follow-up dramedy for ABC Studios, Devious Maids, which had a four-season run on Lifetime. During their last collaboration, she and Cherry produced a drama pilot for ABC/ABC Studios, starring Reba McEntire.

Wind recently served as an executive producer on last summer’s praised Disney+ series Muppets Now. Previously, she was a producer on numerous series, including Reba and Two Guys, A Girl And A Pizza Place.

Wind continues to be repped by attorney Michael Gendler at Gendler & Kelly.