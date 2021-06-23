Paramount+, MTV Set ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘The Brady Bunch’ Pride Crossover Event

The fierce queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race will collide with original cast members of The Brady Bunch for a Pride crossover event from Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Set to drop Wednesday, June 30 exclusively on Paramount+, Dragging The Classics: The Brady Bunch will see Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland play Mike Brady, Peter Brady and Bobby Brady, respectively. Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen will also return as Lucy and Margie, respectively.

Filling the gaps are Drag Race superstars. All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé will appear as Marcia Brady, Drag Race season six winner Bianca Del Rio as Carol Brady, Ben DeLaCreme as Greg Brady and Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady. Additional participating Drag Race queens are Nina West as Alice and Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady.

The special will also feature appearances from RuPaul as Wig Attendant and Michelle Visage as Helen.

Dragging The Classics: The Brady Bunch is executive produced by Nina L. Diaz, Trevor Rose, Keri Panichi Flint and Marcia Lansdown for MTV Entertainment Studios with Margaret Goodman and Tara Power serving as Executives in Charge of Production. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell are executive producers for World of Wonder.

News of the crossover event comes just as Paramount+ revealed the first act of the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6, which will launch Thursday, June 24.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked! are produced by VH1 and World of Wonder.

Watch the All Stars snippet below.