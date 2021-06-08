‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’: Charli XCX, Tina Knowles, Emma Roberts Among Guest Judges For Sixth Cycle

A fresh roster of celebrity guest judges, including Charli XCX, Tina Knowles and Emma Roberts, will sashay their way to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Paramount+ revealed a handful of notable entertainers and personalities to join RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews behind the judges table for All Stars 6. Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry and Zaldy will step behind the panel to read the returning queens.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, which will premiere Thursday, June 24 on Paramount+, will also feature guest appearances from Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Miss Piggy and Tanya Tucker.

Returning queens, including Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Eureka O’Hara and Jiggly Caliente, will compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a cast prize of $100,000.

Watch the official trailer, which also teases a brand new All Stars twist, above.