Royal Family Celebrates The Birth Of Prince Harry And Meghan’s Daughter, Lilibet Diana

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement Sunday expressing the family’s “delight” at the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child on Friday, which was announced today.

The statement was written on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the spokesperson said.

The statement comes as an apparent mending of frayed family ties continues, marked by the Harry and Meghan decision to give their new daughter the name “Lilibet,” the nickname for Queen Elizabeth.