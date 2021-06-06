You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Tehran’ Co-Producer Paper Entertainment Secures Backing From Channel 4

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Royal Family Celebrates The Birth Of Prince Harry And Meghan’s Daughter, Lilibet Diana

AP

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement Sunday expressing the family’s “delight” at the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child on Friday, which was announced today.

The statement was written on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the spokesperson said.

The statement comes as an apparent mending of frayed family ties continues, marked by the Harry and Meghan decision to give their new daughter the name “Lilibet,” the nickname for Queen Elizabeth.

Read More About:

11 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad