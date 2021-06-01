Robert Rodriguez & Solstice Studios’ Ben Affleck Pic ‘Hypnotic’ Slated To Start In September, Alice Braga Joins

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Rodriguez’s Ben Affleck thriller Hypnotic is gearing back up to start production in September, with Alice Braga (Queen Of The South) joining the cast.

Cameras are due to roll from September 20, in Austin, Texas, after the film’s original start date in April 2020 was delayed due to the pandemic and then insurance issues.

The action thriller will follow a detective who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program while investigating a string of high-end crimes.

Pic is written by Sin City and Alita: Battle Angel filmmaker Rodriguez and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island). Rodriguez, Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov and Studio8’s Guy Danella and John Graham are producing with Solstice.

Solstice has already sold the film well into international markets and is due to release in the U.S. We hear the Covid insurance issues have been resolved.

Braga will next be seen in The Suicide Squad, alongside Margo Robbie, Idris Elba and Viola Davis. She is known for recently starring in ongoing USA Network series Queen Of The South, Luca Guadagnino’s limited series We Are Who We Are, and was one of the lead voices in Oscar-winning Pixar film Soul.

Oscar winner Affleck is in production on DC’s The Flash, and is in post-production on George Clooney’s Tender Bar, Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Adrian Lyne’s Deep Water.

U.S. mini studio Solstice has been in the news of late with high-profile titles Joe Bell and The Plane moving off the company’s distribution slate, largely due to Covid-related constraints. However, we hear there is at least one more project beyond Hypnotic that could be greenlit this year.

The firm’s first and only film released to date was Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged, which was the first new movie back in U.S. theaters last summer.