Robby Hoffman Comedy ‘Rivkah’ In Works At Showtime

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime has put into development Rivkah, a comedy from comedian and writer Robby Hoffman (The Chris Gethard Show) and A24.

Written by Hoffman, the project is inspired by her real life and focuses on two worlds — the idyllic contemporary life Hoffman lives as a genderqueer woman on the Eastside of L.A. and her childhood growing up as a closeted girl named “Rivkah” with nine siblings set in the world of the Hasidic community in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights. Hoffman would play the adult version of the character, should it go to series.

Hoffman, Alli Reich, Hallie Sekoff, Ravi Nandan and Jordan Tilzer are executive producers.

2020-21 Amazon Prime Video Pilots & Series Orders

Hoffman wrote for the Catherine Reitman comedy Workin’ Moms (Netflix), Baroness Von Sketch Show (IFC), and The Chris Gethard Show (TruTV). She won a Daytime Emmy for her work on the PBS children’s show Odd Squad.

Also a stand-up comedian, Hoffman was a “Comic to Watch” at the New York Comedy Festival and one of Vulture’s “Comedians You Should Know in 2020.” Her first comedy special, I’m Nervous, was filmed in Canada and is streaming on Just for Laughs’ YouTube channel.

Hoffman is repped by UTA, El Centro Management and Isaac Dunham at Schreck Rose.