‘Roadhouse Romance’: Lauren Alaina & Tyler Hynes Hallmark Rom-Com To Kick Off “Fall Harvest” Programming Event

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark will launch its 2021 Fall Harvest programming event with Roadhouse Romance, a new romantic comedy starring Lauren Alaina (Road Less Traveled) and Tyler Hynes (It Was Always You).

Set to premiere Saturday, September 11 at 9 pm. ET/PT, Roadhouse Romance follows Lieutenant Callie Jackson (Alaina) who returns home after a military tour, expecting everything to pick up right where she left it. To her dismay, her late Grandfather’s BBQ is struggling, and her high school sweetheart has moved on. She has a run-in with Luke (Hynes), a TV director passing through town, who teachers her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of looking back.

Paul Ziller (Ruby Herring Mysteries) directs and Sally Robinson (Steel Magnolias) penned the script.

Alaina, an Academy of Country Music and CMT Award-winning country music artist, will perform her songs “Run” and “What Do You Think Of,” in the movie. The songs also hail from her upcoming album. She was the runner-up on the tenth season of American Idol and has appeared in Nashville.

Hynes’ recent credits include Sweet Carolina, Letterkenny, On the 12th Date of Christmas, Winter in Vail and The Mistletoe Secret. He also acted in UnREAL, 19-2, Valemont and The Firm.