‘Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Joins Emma Roberts in Rom Com ‘About Fate’

EXCLUSIVE: Madelaine Petsch has joined Emma Roberts in About Fate. Thomas Mann, Anna Akana and Lewis Tan are also on board. The film was written by Tiffany Paulsen and will be directed by Marius Weisberg. Vincent Newman is producing.

The romantic comedy tells a tale of two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other’s path on a stormy New Year’s Eve and comedy and chaos ensue. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales for About Fate. Filming begins in June in Boston.

Petsch will play the role of Mann’s girlfriend. She’s thrilled that he’s going to propose to her on New Year’s Eve, an event that she’s orchestrating for Instagram with her usual enthusiasm and attention to detail.

Best known for her role as Cheryl Blossom on the hit CW series Riverdale, Petsch also recently starred in Netflix Film’s Sightless and she also produced the documentary Meat Me Halfway which premieres next month. She is repped by Mosaic, CAA and attorney Chad M. Christopher.