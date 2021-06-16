‘Riverdale’s Mädchen Amick To Make Feature Directing Debut With ‘Reminisce’

Riverdale‘s Mädchen Amick has been set to make her feature directing debut with Reminisce, with two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern and Elissa Shay to star in the indie drama. It hails from FutureRetro Productions, Firehouse Films and Lucky Penny Productions, and shooting starts next month in Los Angeles.

The plot is mostly under wraps for the script penned by Shay and Cary Haze, but it is based on true events and is about the journey of a young woman traversing her trauma, heartbreak and mental illness while pushing the boundaries of reality to overcome it all and find herself.

Iris Torres and Penny Edmiston are producers. Shay (God Send, Mully) will executive produce through her FutureRetro Productions along with Milan Chakraborty.

Amick, who has directed episodes of Riverdale in addition to playing Alice Cooper on the CW series, also teamed with Torres and Shay as director of the upcoming documentary Behind the Curtain, which examines at all aspects of

mental health from diagnosis and treatment to big pharma and politics.

“I am so honored to direct this timely film,” Amick said of Reminisce. “Finding my way to mental health advocacy through my own family’s experience has given my long career deeper meaning. We are on the precipice of change in our society and I am proud to be a part of a film that will help move the narrative forward within Hollywood on how we depict mental illness.”

Amick is represented by Gersh, Gang, Tyre and Williams Entertainment. Dern is repped by Pure Arts.