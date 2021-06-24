‘Rhino Reboot’: Love Productions USA To Follow Rebuilding Of Underdog Rochester Soccer Club

Love Productions USA (The Great American Baking Show) is set to produce Rhino Reboot, a series following the rebuilding of perennial underdog soccer team, The Rochester Rhinos, after sealing a deal with newly announced co-owners Jamie Vardy and David and Wendy Dworkin.

The Rhinos, a club that has struggled to find itself and establish a winning streak, last played professionally in the 2017 USL season, but are anticipating a turnaround as they gear up for action in 2022.

The series will document the growth of the franchise as global football phenom Vardy and the Dworkins fill senior roles, including identifying a head coach and chief business officer, sourcing talented young local players who haven’t yet played at the competitive level, and trying to build a team both on and off the pitch. Rhino Reboot will have unfettered access to management, the coaching team, the owners, players and backroom staff. Vardy was announced as a co-owner just last week, however he will continue playing for Leicester City.

“Jamie Vardy famously went from working on a factory floor to winning the Premier League title with Leicester City when they were a 5000-1 shot, so as far as underdog stories go, viewers of this series can expect an exciting and entertaining ride,” said Co-Presidents of Love Productions USA and executive producers of Rhino Reboot, Joe LaBracio and Al Edgington.

They added, “We have a lot of experience capturing the behind-the-scenes action, drama and ecstasy that goes into preparing a sports team for a winning season. David and Wendy are experienced franchise owners and know a winning opportunity when they spot it, and Jamie is the epitome of why we love sports — an underdog who continues to demonstrate that if you set goals and work hard, you can achieve greatness.”

Said Vardy, “We are really looking forward to working with Al and Joe at Love Productions and for them to capture the exciting journey ahead with the Rhinos!”

We love our city. We love the state of New York. We want to share our story with the world. We start here in Rochester & we will go beyond the city walls. That’s why @vardy7 is here, he loved our story and we share the same goals, so together we will share it with the world. pic.twitter.com/VRgtOAdUru — Rochester Rhinos (@RochesterRhinos) June 23, 2021

The series is exec produced by LaBracio (Last Chance U, Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians), Edgington (Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians, Amazing Race), Richard McKerrow (The Great British Bake Off, The Great Pottery Throw Down), Simon Egan (The King’s Speech), Olwyn Silvester (David Attenborough’s First Life), and Adrian Butchart (Goal!).