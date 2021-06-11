‘Resident Evil’: Lance Reddick To Star As Albert Wesker, Five Actresses Join Netflix Live-Action Series

Neflix has unveiled the leading cast for its live-action Resident Evil series, with Lance Reddick set to star as Albert Wesker.

Also joining the John Wick and Bosch actor are Adeline Rudolph, Siena Agudong, Poala Nunez, Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska. Netflix revealed its leading cast in the gaming news-filled final day of its Geeked Week event.

The eight-episode drama series, inspired by Capcom’s hugely popular horror game franchise, hails from Supernatural executive producer/co-showrunner Andrew Dabb and produced by Constantin Film, which is behind the Resident Evil movie. The series will feature a new story across two timelines.

In the first timeline, fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.

Dabb executive produces the series with Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film and Mary Leah Sutton. Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz serves as producer. Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is The Destination) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

German production and distribution company Constantin Film is the studio.

The live-action series will be the streamer’s second foray into the Resident Evil universe. The first is the animate series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which stars video game voice actors Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will debut July 8.