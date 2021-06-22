Remi Adeleke Joins Amazon Series ‘Terminal List’

EXCLUSIVE: Remi Adeleke, the actor, filmmaker and former Navy SEAL, has joined the cast of Amazon’s thriller series Terminal List in a recurring role.

Adeleke boards the show alongside Chris Pratt, Riley Keough, JD Pardo, LaMonica Garret and more. The project follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him. It is now in production and is scheduled for an early 2022 release.

In Terminal List, Adeleke plays Terrell “Tee” Daniels, a member of the FBI’s elite Hostage Rescue Team, now operating on U.S. soil. The best of the best, this creatine-fueled manhunter has turned from active combat tours to domestic counter-terrorism.

“I’m so grateful to Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua, my SEAL brother Jack Carr, and the rest of the producing team for giving me the opportunity to bring my real-world operational experience to this amazing show. With so many shows and streamers propagating content, the equalizer needed to rise from the masses is authenticity. And this show will definitely rise above the rest due to the authenticity being brought to the table.” Adeleke said.

Separately, Adeleke will be bringing his directorial debut, the short thriller The Unexpected, at the Cannes Market, where it will be presented by Lon Haber & Co. Pic stars Ariana Kaufman and Justin Garza. Told in reverse and through the lens of its two victims, The Unexpected unearths an elaborate international human trafficking/organ harvesting ring and its link to a terrorist attack.

Remi Adeleke is represented by APA and Loeb & Loeb.