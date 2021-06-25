Recording Academy, Former President Deborah Dugan Settle Legal Differences

The Recording Academy and former president/CEO Deborah Dugan have reached a settlement over her acrimonious departure last year just 10 days before the Grammys.

“The Recording Academy and Deborah Dugan have agreed to resolve their differences and to keep the terms of their agreement private,” read a short statement from both parties after an arbitration hearing.

Dugan was terminated on March 2, 2020 after being placed on administrative leave that January. Both sides traded accusations, with Dugan attacking the old-school cronyism in the organization and the Academy firing back with tales of bullying in the workplace and management issues.

News of the settlement arrives just after the official announcement of new co-presidents of the Recording Academy. Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Panos Panay will take office effective Aug. 16 under president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr.