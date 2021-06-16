‘Real Housewives of Orange County’: Trio Of Stars Depart As Heather Dubrow Returns

Real Housewives of Orange County is parting ways with Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, and has set Heather Dubrow to return.

TMZ was the first to break the news of the shake-up on the Bravo reality series. A network spokesperson confirmed it to Deadline.

Dodd courted controversy earlier this year when she spoke out against Covid-19 health and safety protocols in a series of Instagram stories. At present, though, the circumstances behind her exit, alongside Windham-Burke and Vargas, are unclear.

Windham-Burke appeared in 39 episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County in the last two years. Dodd had been with the show since 2016, while Vargas first appeared as a cast member last season.

According to TMZ, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson will all be returning to RHOC for another go-round. Dubrow, who’s married to plastic surgeon Terry, previously appeared on the reality series between Seasons 7 and 11.

Production on Season 16 is reportedly set to kick off next month.