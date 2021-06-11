‘Reacher’: Kristin Kreuk, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter Among 6 Cast In Amazon Series

Kristin Kreuk (Smallville, Beauty & the Beast), Marc Bendavid (Dark Matter, Good Witch) Willie C. Carpenter (Devious Maids, Brawl in Cell Block 99), Currie Graham (Murder in the First), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) have joined the Season 1 cast of Amazon’s upcoming original series Reacher, based on the Jack Reacher character from Lee Child’s international bestselling books.

Alan Ritchson stars as the title character in the series, produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios. The first season, written, exec produced and showrun by Nick Santora, is based on the first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor, which is set in Georgia.

Bendavid plays Hubble, a frazzled accountant living a grander life than he can afford and gets caught up in a business he would never remotely consider. Hubble loves his family and will do whatever’s necessary to protect them.

Kreuk portrays Charlie. Happily married to Hubble, the refined former debutante is living the Country Club life but is much tougher than she looks.

Carpenter is Mosley. A life-long resident of Margrave and the town barber, Mosley hates what’s going on in Margrave and is happy to help Reacher, advising him on the ins and outs of the small town.

Graham plays Kliner Sr. Beloved by the townspeople for his generosity in saving the struggling town of Margrave, this formidable businessman has a very dark side.

Guillén is Jasper, Margrave’s medical examiner who is suddenly overwhelmed and terrified by multiple murders in his small town.

Jenkins plays Young Reacher. He learns the life lessons that make Jack Reacher the man he becomes.

In addition to Ritchson, they join previously announced cast members Maria Sten, Bruce McGill, Hugh Thompson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald and Chris Webster.

In addition to Santora, the series is executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Christopher McQuarrie and Scott Sullivan, with David Ellison and Dana Goldberg for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the series for Skydance Television, which produces with Amazon Studios and Paramount TV Studios.

Bendavid was most recently seen as the lead of the CBC series How to Buy a Baby and can currently be seen in season seven of Hallmark series The Good Witch. He recently starred as the lead of the Syfy series Dark Matter.

Kreuk starred for four seasons as Detective Catherine “Cat” Chandler on The CW drama Beauty and The Beast, also serving as one of the show’s producers. She played the lead role of Lana Lang on Smallville and continued the role on Edgemont. She most recently starred and served as executive producer on four seasons of Burden of Truth for the CBC and the CW.

Carpenter recently recurred on ABC’s Women of the Movement, CBS’ Bull, NBC’s The Village and Devious Maids for ABC/Lifetime. His feature work includes Monster and Block Island Sound, recently out on Netflix, and Brawl in Cell Block 99 among others.

Graham currently recurs on ABC’s The Rookie. His other TV credits include Westworld, Longmire, Blue Book, Murder in The First and Ten Days In The Valley, among others. His film work includes USS Indianapolis and Paul W.S. Anderson’s Pompeii.

GLAAD-winning actor and producer Guillén is currently in production on season 3 of What We Do In The Shadows. He’s coming off a multi-episode arc on Season 2 of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and will next be seen in the feature Werewolves Within.

Jenkins stars as Will Robinson on Netflix’s Lost In Space. He’ll next seen playing Mark Wahlberg’s son, Joseph Bell, in Good Joe Bell, set to release on July 23. His other credits include Netflix’s Sense8, Betrayal, Chicago Fire, A Family Man and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.