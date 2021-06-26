‘Ray Donovan’: David Patrick Kelly Joins Showtime’s Follow-Up Movie

EXCLUSIVE: David Patrick Kelly (Twin Peaks) has been tapped as a lead in the upcoming Ray Donovan feature-length film for Showtime.

Star Liev Schreiber returns in his titular role and co-writes the script along with series showrunner David Hollander, who also directs.

The film picks up where Season 7 of the popular series left off following the series’ surprise cancellation last year, with Mickey (Jon Voight) in the wind and Ray (Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.

Kelly will play Matty Galloway, s a long-time friend of Mickey’s (Voight).

The Ray Donovan film is executive produced by Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.

In addition to Schreiber and Voight, Pooch Hall, who plays Darryl Donovan, and Kerris Dorsey, who plays Ray’s daughter Bridget, are among the stars slated to return for the movie. New cast members also include AJ Michalka.

This marks Kelly’s return to Showtime where he recently co-starred in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks limited series, reprising his role from the original series. He was also recently seen in the movie VFW, which premiered at Fantastic Fest and has sold to RLJE Films ahead of the premiere. He is repped by Paradigm.