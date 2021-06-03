‘Ray Donovan’: Chris Petrovski Joins Showtime’s Follow-Up Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Petrovski (Madam Secretary) has joined the cast of the forthcoming Ray Donovan feature-length film.

Petrovski will play rising Hollywood star Sean Walker in the movie, which will continue Ray’s journey following the hit drama series’ seven-season run on Showtime.

Star Liev Schreiber returns in his titular role and co-writes the script along with series showrunner David Hollander, who also directs.

The new film picks up where season seven left off following the series’ surprise cancellation last year, with Mickey (Jon Voight) in the wind and Ray (Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.

The Ray Donovan film is executive produced by Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.

In addition to Schreiber and Voight, Pooch Hall, who plays Darryl Donovan, and Kerris Dorsey, who plays Ray’s daughter Bridget, are among the stars slated to return for the movie.

Petrovski heavily recurred on CBS’ Madam Secretary, guest-starred on The Blacklist and appeared in the Lionsgate feature film Breaking Brooklyn. He’s repped by Sweeney Entertainment and Gersh.