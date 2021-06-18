‘Ray Donovan’: AJ Michalka Joins Showtime’s Follow-Up Movie

EXCLUSIVE: AJ Michalka has joined the cast of the upcoming Ray Donovan feature-length film.

Michalka will play the younger version of Abby in the film, which will continue Ray’s journey following the hit drama series’ seven-season run on Showtime.

Star Liev Schreiber returns in his titular role and co-writes the script along with series showrunner David Hollander, who also directs.

The new film picks up where season seven left off following the series’ surprise cancellation last year, with Mickey (Jon Voight) in the wind and Ray (Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.

The Ray Donovan film is executive produced by Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.

In addition to Schreiber and Voight, Pooch Hall, who plays Darryl Donovan, and Kerris Dorsey, who plays Ray’s daughter Bridget, are among the stars slated to return for the movie.

Michalka plays Lainey Lewis on ABC’s hit comedy series The Goldbergs and starred in The Goldbergs‘ spinoff Schooled, which aired for two seasons on ABC. She also voiced the iconic villain, Catra, in Netflix’s annimated series She-Ra, as well as Stevonnie in Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe. Michalka also has had a successful musical career, as one-half of the duo Aly and AJ with her sister Aly Michalka. Their latest album “a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet and then into the sun,” was released last month to strong reviews. Michalka is repped by Gersh, Circle of Confusion and Joel McKuin of McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead.