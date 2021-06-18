‘Rat In The Kitchen’: Crew Of ITV America’s TBS Cooking Competition Strike Over Healthcare Benefits

A handful of crew of TBS’ upcoming cooking competition series Rat In The Kitchen have gone on strike over healthcare benefits.

The series, which is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, has been shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, but certain members of the IATSE crew downed tools this week.

They say that they are not being provided healthcare benefits. Crew stood down on Thursday saying that producers have been “unresponsive” for requests for recognition. It’s thought that the crew is a mix of ITV America staff and folk from the Warner-owned studio complex.

We understand that around 10% of staff are striking but production is continuing.

The series, which is based on a buzzy British format, is fronted by Natasha Leggero. The ten-part series, which also features celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre as a judge, follows a group of cooks competing to win a cash prize across a series of challenges. However, all the while, one of them is trying to sabotage their efforts – the rat in the kitchen.

It is a whodunit cooking format and a game of high stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective. In each episode, a mix of professional chefs and home cooks compete in a series of cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo. But they’ll have to avert the meddling of an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory. The stakes: if the rat avoids detection, he/she wins big money. But, if found out, the rat will have to hunt for cheddar elsewhere.

Devised by Glenn Hugill and his UK-based ITV-owned production company Possessed, it is executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer and Kenny Rosen for ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, and by Hugill for Possessed.