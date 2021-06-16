Rafe Spall Joins Natalie Portman & Mary-Louise Parker In HBO Films’ ‘The Days Of Abandonment’

Rafe Spall, who has starred in Apple TV+’s Trying and The Big Short, is to star in HBO Films’ The Days Of Abandonment alongside Natalie Portman and Mary-Louise Parker.

The television movie is based on Elena Ferrante’s novel and comes from writer-director Maggie Betts (Novitiate), Portman and her MountainA Films, Maven Screen Media, Len Amato’s Crash & Salvage and Fandango. Ferrante also serves as an executive producer.

Written and directed by Betts, The Days of Abandonment revolves around Tess, played by Portman. When Tess, a woman who abandoned her own dreams for a stable home life, is in turn abandoned by her husband Oliver, her world is thrown off its axis.

Spall plays Oliver, Tess’ husband of fifteen years, doting father of their young children, beloved college professor. Charming and attractive, Oliver is an ideal husband.

The Days of Abandonment is a journey into the mind of a woman in crisis that confronts the norms of motherhood and female identity as Tess traverses the darkest reaches of her own psyche.

Parker plays a mesmerizing but elusive woman Tess starts encountering everywhere she goes, causing Tess to question her sanity.

Betts executive produces with Portman and Sophie Mas via MountainA, along with Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler for Maven Screen Media, Len Amato for Crash & Salvage, Ferrante, Domenico Procacci for Fandango and Maria Zuckerman. HBO Films produces in association with Medusa.

Spall previously starred in series including Black Mirror and The Shadow Line and Men In Black: International as well as the BBC and Amazon’s upcoming Western The English.

He is represented by The B – Side and UTA.