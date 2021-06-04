Rafael Amaya Inks Multi-Project Deal With Telemundo Global Studios

Rafael Amaya, known for his role in Telemundo’s Emmy-winning series El Señor de los Cielos (Lord of the Skies), has closed a multi-project deal with Telemundo Global Studios. Under the pact, Amaya will star in various Telemundo Global Studios original productions with his first project slated to air later this year.

“We’re honored to once again work with Rafael Amaya, one of the most well-known and talented Latin actors in the entertainment industry,” said Karen Barroeta, Executive Vice President of Production and Development, Telemundo Global Studios. “This deal reaffirms Telemundo’s commitment to working with the best talent in the business and to continue creating groundbreaking original content for Latinos across all platforms.”

Amaya starred as Aurelio Casillas in Telemundo’s long-running critically praised series El Señor de los Cielos (Lord of the Skies), which recently wrapped its seventh and final season. He also starred alongside Kate del Castillo in the hit series La Reina del Sur and had a guest role in the American adaptation of the series. His other credits include the short film Kiss of Vengeance and the feature Cantinflas, based on the life of the Mexican actor and comedian. Amaya has also served as co-host of the Billboard Mexican Music Awards and the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

U.S. Spanish language network Telemundo is owned by NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of Comcast-owned NBCUniversal.