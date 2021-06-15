Rachel Weisz & Colin Farrell To Reunite On Todd Solondz Movie ‘Love Child’ — Cannes Market

After starring in Yorgos Lanthimos’s dark comedy The Lobster, Oscar winner Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) and Colin Farrell (The Batman) are set to reunite in Todd Solondz’s new comedy-drama, Love Child.

Solondz (Happiness) will direct from his own script. Killer Films’ Christine Vachon will produce with David Hinojosa on behalf of 2AM.

In what is described as a darkly comic twist on the Oedipal story, Love Child follows a precocious kid who schemes to rid himself of his brutish dad so he can have his mom all to himself. Things go awry when a handsome stranger appears.

Cinetic Media and CAA Media Finance are arranging the financing and representing the domestic rights along with WME. Madriver International is overseeing international sales and bringing the title to the Cannes virtual market.

“This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie taking place in Texas. It’s fun and it’s sexy and it’s shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. I’ve loved Rachel and Colin’s work forever, and am so honored to be able to excite their passion for serious and unexpected work as well,” said Solondz.

Weisz will next be seen in Marvel’s Black Widow. In her first major foray into television, she will headline and executive-produce Amazon’s Dead Ringers, a reimagining of David Cronenberg’s cult classic 1980s film with a gender swap. She will also play Elizabeth Taylor in the film A Special Relationship.

Farrell will next be seen in The Batman reboot and in A24’s After Yang.

