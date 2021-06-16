Rachel Nichols Horror Gets North America Deal; Telefilm Canada Exec Launches Consultancy; Utopia Boards ‘We Intend To Cause Havoc’ — Global Briefs

Gravitas Demigod Deal EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to director Miles Doleac’s Demigod starring Rachel Nichols (Continuum). The movie the story of a woman (Nichols) who travels with her husband (Yohance Myles) to Germany’s Black Forest upon learning that her huntsman grandfather has died and left her all his worldly possessions. Upon arrival, a terrifying secret forces her to reckon with her family’s past and a mysterious ritual she thought was the stuff of fairy tales. The distributor plans for a late-October day-and-date streaming and theatrical release. Directed and co-written by Doleac (alongside Michael Donovan Horn), the film was produced by Doleac, James Victor Bulian, Lindsay Anne Williams, and Wesley O’Mary, the same team behind 2020’s The Dinner Party. Film Associates International Launch

EXCLUSIVE: Montreal-based film executive Brigitte Hubmann and LA-based vet Jennifer Price are launching Film Associates International, a boutique consulting agency offering international film promotion and marketing strategies and services. Co-founders Hubmann and Price will offer festival, exhibition and distribution support to targeted industry initiatives. Services will also include business development activity such as tailored networking strategies and buyer screenings. The duo will look to cover Montreal and Los Angeles, but also New York, Mexico, Shanghai, Berlin and London. Hubmann recently exited Telefilm Canada after almost 20 years where she was a core contributor to the shaping and execution of the agency’s international promotional strategies at festivals and markets.

Utopia Acquisition

EXCLUSIVE: Utopia has acquired North American rights to Gio Arlotta’s feature documentary We Intend To Cause Havoc and has set a July 13 release on AppleTV and Altavod. Directed by Gio Arlotta and written and produced by Arlotta and Tim Spreng, the film highlights Zambia’s most popular rock band of the 1970s led by vocalist Jagari, whose name is an Africanisation of Mick Jagger’s. Arlotta and musician Jacco Gardner travel through Zambia alongside Jagari to chart his past as a rock icon. The documentary also captures the influence that the Anglo American heavy psychedelic rock of the 70s had on popular Zambian bands. Their voyage leads to the reunion of band Witch and their first-ever European tour.