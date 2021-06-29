Quentin Tarantino Now Bestselling Author Too With ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: A Novel’

Cinemas are just reopening, but two-time Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino has the No. 1-selling book on Amazon with his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel, which just dropped today.

The 400-page paperback expands on the story Tarantino laid down in his 2019 movie, which went on to be the second-highest-grossing film of his career with $375 million worldwide after Django Unchained‘s $426 million. It also was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Director and Original Screenplay for the filmmaker, winning Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt and Best Production Design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh’s re-creation of 1969 Los Angeles. One of the plots Tarantino’s novelization further details is the backstory of Pitt’s stuntman Cliff Booth and whether he killed his wife — a dark cloud that followed his career in the movie.

After having its world premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood repped the biggest domestic box office opening of Tarantino’s career at $41 million.

A book launch tonight for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel sold out quickly at Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema, and I hear another session isn’t scheduled. Tarantino, who now calls Israel his home, has been back in L.A. doing a press tour for the book and stopped by HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday. He told ld the host that he still plans to retire from filmmaking after his next movie and that he’s not planning on doing a reboot of his first feature directorial Reservoir Dogs, though he considered it at one point.

The No. 2 best-selling book on Amazon today? American Marxism by Fox News star and radio host Mark R. Levin, about how the Marxist ideology has become pervasive in American culture, including Hollywood, the Democratic Party, the Biden presidency and corporations.