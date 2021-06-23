Netflix’s ‘Q-Force’ Rounds Out Cast Joining Sean Hayes, Sets Premiere Date; Watch Teaser Trailer

Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and creator/executive producer Gabe Liedman will join Sean Hayes in the voice cast of Q-Force, Netflix’s animated gay-spy comedy from Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, Mike Schur’s Fremulon, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Liedman and Universal TV.

The streamer on Wednesday said that the 10-episode series will premiere September 2. It also dropped a teaser trailer:

Originally announced in April 2019, Q-Force centers on Steve Maryweather, aka Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency — until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the agency sent him off to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses — expert mechanic Deb (Sykes), master of drag and disguise Twink (Rogers) and hacker Stat (Harrison) — and together, they’re Q-Force.

After a decade of waiting for their first official mission, Mary becomes hellbent on proving himself to the agency that turned its back on him and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of the AIA and are upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But that approval comes with one major caveat — they must put up with a new member of the squad in straight-guy Agent Buck (Harbour).

Cole will play Director Dirk Chunley, head of the AIA and as straight and stiff as they come. Metcalf is V, the AIA’s Deputy Director and highest-ranking woman, a badass with a soft spot for Agent Mary. Liedman is Benji, Mary’s sweet and charming love interest who often is in peril due to his proximity to Q-Force.

Q-Force is produced by Universal TV in association with Hazy Mills, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment. Hayes, Milliner, Ben Heins, Schur and David Miner are executive producers.