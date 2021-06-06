Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Birth Of Daughter Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced the birth of new daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

In what may be seen as an olive branch to the royal family after the recent stir caused by the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interviews, the child’s first name was chosen as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth, whose family nickname is Lilbet. Also honored with a middle name was her late grandmother Diana, the Princess of wales.

Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and now settling in at home,” said a statement.

This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

No picture of the newborn was provided. The statement announcing the birth noted, “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”