Pride Month Programming: How Networks Are Marking LGBTQ Celebrations In June

Pride Month is observed every June in the U.S. to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a flashpoint for the Gay Liberation Movement. Here’s a sampling of programming from TV networks and other media platforms, organizations and communities. We’ll update the list when new Pride Month programming is announced.

SHOWTIME

The premium cable network will feature more than 50 hours of LGBTQ+ programming including Xy Chelsea, Same Sex America, Beyond Opposite Sex, L Word Mississippi: Hate the Sin and Semper Fi; select episodes of Desus & Mero; and the first seasons of The L Word, The L Word: Generation Q, Queer as Folk, Work in Progress and Couples Therapy.

HBO MAX

WarnerMedia’s streamer is launching its Shine On spotlight page, which honors and recognizes its library of LGBTQIA+ stories, characters and creators. A list of curations that will be included on the page is here.

PARAMOUNT+

Discovery’s streaming service will premiere Season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on June 24. It also will bow the sixth season of aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! Both are moving from their original home at VH1.

REVRY

The first LGBTQ+ digital cable TV network will Revry Presents House of Pride Brought to You by McDonald’s, a variety special hosted by Manilla Luzon, Shar Jossel and Ryan Mitchell on June 6 and “Can’t Cancel Pride,” a virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community presented by iHeartMedia and P&G. The latter will feature performances and appearances by performances and Appearances Bebe Rexha, Brothers Osborne, Busy Phillips, Demi Lovato, Gus Kenworthy, Hayley Kiyoko, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, MJ Rodriguez, Nina West, P!NK, Ricky Martin, Regard, Troye Sivan, Tate McRae and more.

HERE TV

America’s first and largest SVOD LGBTQ+ TV video channel is marking Pride Month with programs including the inaugural trans-exclusive modeling competition Slay Model Search (June 11), a “Pride Edition” of Food Fetish with celebrity chef and restaurateur Susan Feniger (June 18) and No Goodbyes, a short film about love in a concentration camp, featuring 92-year-old Holocaust survivor David Lenga (June 4).

SPECTRUM ORIGINALS

The cable channel exclusive to Spectrum customers is offering Pride Month. an on-demand collection of movies highlighting LGBTQ stories, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Boy Erased, The Kids Are All Right, Dating Amber, And Then We Danced and Rafiki. It also includes the 2020 comedy special Brash Boys Club.

TELEMUNDO

NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language cable network is marking Pride Month with Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo (Celebrating Pride Month), a campaign to support the LGBTQ+ Latino community, celebrate their journeys and raise awareness of the challenges that remain for their progress. The campaign will feature stories of inspiring community members making a difference and kick off June 1.

WORLD CHANNEL

The cable net is sharing stories of community leaders, friends, families and creators who take pride in the LGBTQ+ flag. The films include Jack & Yaya, Little Miss Westie and Mama Gloria and Vision Portraits.

THE OUTFRONTS

The five-day event presented by OutFest from June 4-8 features queer episodic television to connect fans with all things LGBTQIA on television and streaming. It features free-to-view panel discussions and exclusive members-only premieres with the talent from LGBTQIA+ programs. Panels in RuPaul’s Drag Race, Clarice, The L Word: Generation, David Makes Man, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Star Trek: Discovery and Love, Victor. See the full lineup here.

NEWFEST PRIDE

NewFest’s summer series will run virtually from June 4-7, showcasing six new features, a short film program and a handful of LGBTQ-focused panels and special events, including a virtual live-read event fundraiser of Legally Blonde to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

HOIPE IN A BOX

The nonprofit group, which is the nation’s largest early-intervention program building LGBTQ-inclusive schools, is hosting a virtual gala called “Books That Make Us” at 5 p.m. June 24. It will feature prominent leaders and authors including Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Shanna Peeples, Zach Stafford, David Levithan, Emily Danforth, and Becky Albertalli.

CITY OF LOS ANGELES

Civic leaders including Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, one of L.A. three openly gay elected officials, kicked off the annual celebration May 27 and has two more events set: Black LGBTQ+ Community Activists for Change (11 a.m. June 10) and a performance by Snehal Desai & East West Players (11 a.m. June 24).

OUTLOUD: RAISING VOICES

A three-day concert set for June 4-6 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted by Adam Lambert will bring together the area’s LGBTQ+ community and allied supporters for a long-awaited return to live celebration that will also give back to charities and Pride city partners across the country. The lineup includes Sofi Tukker, Daya, Hayley Kiyoko and Bronze Avery, with special appearances by Angelica Ross, Conchita, Geena Rocero, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Valentina Sampaio, Yungblud and Whoopi Goldberg. You can watch the livestream here, and the full lineup is below: