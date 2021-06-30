‘Castlevania’ Animation Studio Powerhouse Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Powerhouse Animation Studios, which is behind Netflix’s Castlevania franchise and the upcoming Tomb Raider and Skull Island anime series, is formalizing its relationship with the streamer by signing a first-look deal to produce more animated series.

Under the pact, Powerhouse Animation will continue to work with Netflix on the new Castlevania series set in the same universe as the original, which recently wrapped its fourth and final season. Based on the classic Konami video game, Castlevania was the streamer’s first original anime series. The new show, from showrunner Clive Bradley, is centered on Richter Belmont — a descendant of Castlevania characters Trevor and Sypha — and is set against the backdrop of the French Revolution.

Powerhouse is also attached to the recently announced Tomb Raider and Skull Island anime series with Legendary Television.

Netflix and Powerhouse’s collaborations also include Greek mythology-based series Blood of Zeus, Seis Manos, and upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the CG-animated sequel series to Kevin Smith’s original He-Man and Masters of the Universe.

“Powerhouse Animation lives up to their name — they are a true powerhouse, a group of talented creators with the ability to tell innovative stories that transcend borders and languages as recently seen in Blood of Zeus that hit our Top 10 in around 80 countries,” said Taiki Sakurai, Chief Producer, Anime, Netflix. “We’re incredibly humbled to partner with Powerhouse Animation through this expanded partnership.”

Powerhouse joins Netflix’s other non-exclusive production line partnerships with studios such as Production I.G, Bones, and Studio Mir, among others.

“Netflix is changing the animation industry, and Powerhouse Animation is proud to be a part of that change,” said Brad Graeber, Chief Creative and Chief Executive Officer, Powerhouse. “At Powerhouse, our talented team is motivated to create content that breaks down old barriers that confined animation to a genre instead of a medium.”