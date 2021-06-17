‘Pose,’ ‘WandaVision’ Lead GALECA LGBTQ Critics’ Dorian TV Award Nominations

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, comprised of over 300 entertainment journalists in the U.S. and abroad, has announced its 2021 Dorian TV Award nominations.

“I’m so proud,” said the Society’s newly elected president, Monika Estrella Negra. “Our group’s nominations are diverse and fresh, signaling the overhaul of invisibility of marginalized communities and the heralding of a new generation of entertainment journalists.”

The final season of Pose, FX’s found-family drama, leads with six nominations, including Best TV Drama. Disney+’s TV-spoofing Marvel fantasy WandaVision is close behind with five nominations. And with four nominations each are HBO’s grim Kate Winslet-led murder mystery Mare of Easttown and vividly frank I May Destroy You, as well as the heartrending drama It’s a Sin from HBO Max.

Spurred by passionate pleas from non-binary activists, as well as non-binary journalists and others in GALECA’s own ranks, the group’s membership recently voted to make all Dorian performance categories gender-neutral (as they were in the group’s first three years of existence, beginning in 2009). Aiming to alleviate concerns that the elimination of gendered acting categories would cut the number of nomination-worthy roles by half—and leave out artists that might otherwise be recognized—the Society moved to note 10 nominees, rather than the usual five, for Best TV Performance and Best Supporting TV Performance.

The Dorian TV Award winners will be revealed Sunday, August 29.

COMPLETE LIST OF DORIAN TV AWARD NOMINEES:

BEST TV DRAMA

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

P-Valley

Pose

BEST TV COMEDY

The Flight Attendant

Girls5eva

Hacks

PEN15

Ted Lasso

BEST LGBTQ SHOW

I May Destroy You

It’s A Sin

Love, Victor

Pose

Veneno

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

I May Destroy You

It’s a Sin

Mare of Easttown

Small Axe

The Queen’s Gambit

BEST UNSUNG SHOW

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Girls5eva

Love, Victor

Search Party

Veneno

We Are Who We Are

BEST TV PERFORMANCE

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Billy Porter, Pose

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

John Boyega, Small Axe

Pappa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit

Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin

Dominique Jackson, Pose

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration

Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision

Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021

Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, “Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Framing Britney Spears

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

Pretend It’s a City

Pride

Tina

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Ziwe

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Invincible

South Park: The Pandemic Special

BEST REALITY SHOW

Legendary

Nailed It

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Great British Bake Off

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Pose

Small Axe

The Mandalorian

WandaVision

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Eurovision Song Contest

Ratched

WandaVision

WILDE WIT AWARD

( To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Michaela Coel

Kathryn Hahn

Fran Lebowitz

Randy Rainbow

Bowen Yang

THE INAUGURAL “YOU DESERVE AN AWARD!” AWARD

(To a uniquely talented TV icon we adore)

Winner TBA