Picturestart Developing TV Series Adaptation Of Jenny Jackson Novel ‘Pineapple Street’

EXCLUSIVE: Picturestart has acquired the rights to Jenny Jackson’s debut novel Pineapple Street to develop as a television series.

Pineapple Street take a deep dive into generation wealth and all its trappings. The Stockton family, an “old money” NYC clan that has enjoyed all the privileges of capitalist success now faces a schism as their three children set to inherit all that money grapple with what it really means (often from the perch of ultra-privileged indulgence.

Chloe Dan and Neil Krishnan are overseeing the project with the search for a scribe underway.

Pam Dorman’s eponymous imprint at Penguin Random House has U.S. publishing rights with additional rights sold in eight countries across the globe.

Jackson is a Vice President and Executive Editor at Alfred A. Knopf where she has worked for nineteen years. Her authors include Chris Bohjalian (The Flight Attendant), Kevin Kwan (Crazy Rich Asians), Emily St. John Mandel (Station Eleven), Erin Morgenstern (The Starless Sea) and J. Courtney Sullivan (Friends and Strangers). Jackson, a graduate of Williams College and the Columbia Publishing Course, lives in Brooklyn Heights with her family.

She is represented by Anonymous Content’s Brooke Ehrlich and Brettne Bloom at The Book Group.

Picturestart’s slate of film projects includes road-trip comedy Unpregnant, which premiered last month on HBO Max, Grease prequel Summer Lovin’ for Paramount and Naruto and Borderlands with Lionsgate. The company also has near a dozen scripted series set with multiple outlets.