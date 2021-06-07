Phylicia Rashad Sets Broadway Return With ‘Skeleton Crew’

Phylicia Rashad will return to Broadway this December in Manhattan Theatre Club’s Skeleton Crew, written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, producers announced today.

The show’s opening date also was announced: Skeleton Crew will begin previews at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 21, with an opening night on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Additional casting and the creative team for Skeleton Crew will be announced at a later date.

Skeleton Crew is set in 2008 Detroit, where a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. As described by MTC: With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity.

Rashad, best known to TV audiences for her long-running portrayal of Claire Huxtable on The Cosby Show, received a Tony Award for her performance as Lena Younger in 2004’s A Raisin in the Sun, and was Tony-nominated for the following year’s Gem of the Ocean by August Wilson. Rashad is expected to direct a revival of Charles Randolph Wright’s Blue in New York in 2021, and she was recently appointed Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard University.