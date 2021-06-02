Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu & Luke Bracey To Star In Adaptation Of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s ‘One True Loves’

Tony Award winner Phllipa Soo, Simu Liu and Luke Bracey are set to star in the adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Reid’s One True Love, with Andy Fickman on board to direct. Taylor Jenkins Reid and Alex Jenkins Reid will adapt the script.

The film tells a moving love story about a woman unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiancé who finally has brought her back to life.

Willie Kutner, Andy Fickman, Betsy Sullenger, Michael Jefferson and Sarah Finn are producing with Taylor Jenkins Reid, Alex Jenkins Reid and Adam Beasley executive producing. CAA Media Finance is representing the film’s North American distribution rights.

Production is set to begin in the fall in Massachusetts.

Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Broadway’s Hamilton, garnering her numerous industry awards and a Tony Award nomination. She appears in the film version of Hamilton on Disney+ and voices the lead role of Chang’e in Netflix’s animated film Over the Moon. S00 next be seen in Hulu’s upcoming drama series Dopesick. She is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Liu next will star as the title character in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will hits theaters Sept. 3. His television credits include Kim’s Convenience, and he most recently wrapped production on Arthur the King. He is repped by CAA, Authentic Literary & Talent Management and Sloane Offer.

Bracey next will be seen in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic alongside Tom Hanks and Austin Butler for Warner Bros. He also will lead the Netflix action-thriller Interceptor opposite Elsa Pataky, which will be executive produced by Chris Hemsworth. Most recently, Bracey led Netflix’s original romantic comedy Holidate with Emma Roberts, which took the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s streaming rankings upon release. He is repped by CAA, Fourward and Goodman Genow Schenkman.

Taylor Jenkins Reid is best known for her bestselling novel Daisy Jones & The Six, which is being adapted for TV by Hello Sunshine, Circle of Confusion and Amazon Studios. She is repped by WME, Stuart Rosenthal and Circle of Confusion.

Fickman is best known for directing She’s the Man and Parental Guidance. He also directs Heathers The Musical, which is set to reopen in June at the Royal Haymarket Theatre in London’s West End. He also will be launching the first official Heathers UK tour starting in July. He is repped by WME and Management 360.