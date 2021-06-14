PGA To Present ‘Producing During Unprecedented Times’ At 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival

The Producers Guild of America will present “Producing During Unprecedented Times: Reflections from Today’s Leading Producers” at the 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival that starts this weekend.

The curated conversations, in which producers explore the challenges they faced getting their shows made during the Covid-19 pandemic, detail how they learned to work within the myriad global safety regulations, and how their ability to pivot during these uncertain times may end up changing business models moving forward.

Participants include:

Bradley Bell, president of Bell-Phillip Television Productions, who’s the nine-time Emmy-winning producer and head writer of The Bold and the Beautiful

Producer Yolanda Cochran (The Blind Side, Transcendence) had three scripted shows that were in mid-season or were about to start that were interrupted by the shutdown: The Astronauts, which was shot in Vancouver and was among the very first to return to production there; Danger Force, which shot in Los Angeles, and S

Producer Pavlina Hatoupis (The Alienist, Tyrant)

Lori McCreary, CEO of Revelations Entertainment, whose producing credits include Madam Secretary, Invictus and the upcoming Hunting Atlantis

Gareth Neame, executive chairman of Carnival Films, whose producing credits include TV’s Downton Abbey TV series and the upcoming Downton Abbey 2

Jane Root, founder and chief executive producer at Nutopia, whose credits include The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist.

The taped session will be available free-of-charge to all PGA members and industry professionals, debuting at 9 a.m. PT Friday, June 19, and will be available thereafter via producersguild.org/PGAatMonteCarlo, as well as at the festival’s site.

“Producing During Unprecedented Times” is part of the festival’s program of business panels, conversations and keynote speeches that run throughout the five-day event. Other key sessions, which are also available virtually, include:

The Cultural Divide: Actors & Producers at Work on a Global Playground

From True Crime to Docu-dramas to Nature and Wonder: The Explosive Growth of Unscripted Content in the Streaming World

The Shape of International Co-Productions to Come

Upending the Global Film Distribution Model: The Migration from Movie Theater to Streaming

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival, which runs June 18-22, was created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco and now is held under the auspices of the Prince Albert II.