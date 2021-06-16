Peyton List To Star In Sci-Fi-Horror Movie ‘The Friendship Game’ — Cannes Market

Cobra Kai and Diary Of A Wimpy Kid star Peyton List is set to lead sci-fi-horror film The Friendship Game from producers Daniel Bekerman (Falling) and Zak Kilberg (The Mauritanian).

The Friendship Game follows a group of teens in a small town as they come across a strange object that tests their loyalties to each other with increasingly destructive consequences the deeper into the game they go.

Executive producers are Tannaz Anisi and Gregory R. Schenz of 13 Films, which is handling sales ahead of the Cannes virtual market.

The Damien Ober-penned script (The OA) will be directed by Scooter Corkle (Hollow in the Land), and set to begin filming the first week of September, 2021, in Vancouver, Canada.

“Adding Peyton’s affectionate touch to the character in the cerebral madness of The Friendship Game has everyone excited, just wait and see where she takes you. Paired with Damien Ober’s addition to the cosmic horror pantheon, believe me, you can’t know what you’re in for,” said Corkle.

List is represented by CAA and Tara Cole of Greenberg Glusker. Damien Ober is represented by Echo Lake Management and Mark S. Temple. Scooter Corkle is represented by CAA and Play Management in Canada.

Bella Thorne was announced for the project in 2019 but is no longer aboard.