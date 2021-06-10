‘Peter Rabbit’ Teams With United Nations On Global Campaign To Mobilize Food Heroes

EXCLUSIVE: Just ahead of the North American and China releases of Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway — and with World Food Day coming up in October — the film has joined forces with the United Nations, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the UN Foundation to enlist more food heroes who, like the eponymous bunny, see the value in fruits and vegetables for a balanced diet and a healthier planet. Check out the new PSA below.



Sony/UN Peter and friends will encourage their fans to be food heroes by taking actions like eating more healthy foods, buying at local gardens and farmers’ markets where possible, reducing food waste and planting their own garden.

To support the UN and FAO, Peter will also help to launch the World Food Day poster contest in over 100 countries, and appear in a World Food Day children’s activity book.

Peter Rabbit 2 began staggered international rollout at the end of March, opening in Australia and grossing over $16M to date. In the UK, the film opened No. 1 just as cinemas returned and took in an estimated 50% of the total box office its first weekend, logging the second biggest opening since the pandemic began. The cume there is now over $17.7M. The full overseas total to date is $46.1M+.

“It’s an honor that our Peter is working with the United Nations for this worthy cause which will bring awareness to some very important issues that are very dear to Peter’s heart. Sustainable food and the environment is at the core of the Peter Rabbit stories so we are really happy that the UN, FAO and the UN Foundation see Peter as an important voice for this important matter,” says Will Gluck, writer, director and producer of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.



“Peter Rabbit is a fun-loving character loved by children and fans worldwide,” adds Maher Nasser, Director of Outreach in the United Nations Department of Global Communications. “Peter can help the United Nations reach new and important audiences. His voice is a great way to speak to children and their parents about the importance of healthy eating, buying local produce and other sustainable practices that are important to their health and the health of our planet. We should all aspire to be food heroes.”



“Transforming the way we produce, consume, and think about food is essential in this make-or-break year for our planet,” says Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation. “We are extremely grateful to Sony Pictures for getting Peter Rabbit and his fans to help remind us that we all have a role to play, and that each of us can take action in our own lives as food heroes.”



“FAO celebrates food heroes who help transform our agri-food systems and try to make sure everyone, everywhere has access to enough affordable, nutritious food,” notes FAO Director-General QU Dongyu. “We are delighted to have Peter Rabbit and Sony Pictures helping us to have a conversation with children and families about why food heroes are important, so they can learn how to do their part and be food heroes too.”