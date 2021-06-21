Peter Kallinteris Agency Becomes First To Launch Division Dedicated To Queer Talent

EXCLUSIVE: The Peter Kallinteris Agency is launching Hollywood’s first talent division, dedicated specifically to diverse artists from the LGBTQ+ community.

The agency’s founder, Peter Kallinteris, made the announcement on Monday.

“Throughout the history of cinema, gays and lesbians have been portrayed in stereotypical roles and both are still often played by straight people,” he said, “but within the broader queer culture, there are subcultures, just as within any community. There are nuances within each that will never find its way in a table read. To create an authentic moment, the space has to be made for those who have lived that life every day. These are their stories, and they should have representation on screen. That’s why this division is so important.

“The queer division of PKA was a natural outgrowth of my own personal evolution coming out as a gay man, then from artist to agent,” Kallinteris added. “As the entertainment industry creates space for queer stories on screen, we are excited to represent the full spectrum of humanity and sexuality within the arts – not as one-dimensional caricatures but as people whose emotions run the full gamut of the human experience, like anyone else. We are excited to be at the forefront of this change in the industry.”

Founded in 2019, PKA is a SAG-signatory agency representing actors, models and influencers. Their roster includes television personality Justin Jedlica, Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Albert Lawrence (IMDB Host), Deric Battiste aka DJ D-Wrek (MTV’s Wild ‘N Out), Leslie Stratton (The Swing of Things, Truth or Dare) and Steven James Tingus, who served as President George W. Bush’s lead for disability research and policy, over the course of eight years.

Based at Sunset Gower Studios in Los Angeles, PKA has a second office opening in Atlanta this summer.

To learn more about their new queer talent division, check out the video above.