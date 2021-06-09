‘Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, And Pleasant’: Showtime Sets Comedian’s First Special

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Lee will make his Showtime debut with Pete Lee: Tall, Dark and Pleasant.

Set to drop on Showtime Friday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, is filmed at the Tempe Improv in Arizona. The special dives into Lee’s outrageous struggles with people pleasing, relationships, sex, drugs and motion-sensor sinks. Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, the hour-long special sees Lee educate viewers on why it sucks to be a nice guy and how he hates conflict, unless the person he’s talking to likes it – then he of course does too.

Lee was raised in Janesvile, WI and is known for his relatable jokes and Midwestern humor. He has appeared on The Tonight Show and is a regular on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar. Lee was named a standout performer at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and was a semifinalist on Last Comic Standing.

Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant is produced by Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson for Comedy Dynamics. Joe Meloche, and Justin Edbrooke serve as executive producers, alongside Michel Epstein and Max Weiner who serve as producers.