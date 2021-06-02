‘People Puzzler’: Leah Remini Crossword Puzzle Show Renewed For Season 2 At Game Show Network

Game Show Network has renewed the crossword puzzle show People Puzzler, hosted by Leah Remini, for season two.

People Puzzler, which will launch its new season in the fall, features three contestants who will put their pop culture knowledge to the test to complete crosswords from the pop culture magazine. The player who has won the most points after three rounds will move on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round where they will have the opportunity to win a cash prize.

The game show is produced by Meredith Corporation and Start Entertainment, LLC for Game Show Network. Executive producers are Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini for Start Entertainment, LLC, along with Dan Wakeford and Rachel Feinberg for Meredith Corporation. Rane Laymance and Jeff Krask also serves as executive producers.