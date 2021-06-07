Peacock And Top Smart TV Maker Samsung Set Streaming Carriage Deal

NBCUniversal’s Peacock is filling in a significant hole in its distribution map, setting an agreement with Samsung, the No. 1 maker of smart TVs.

The streaming service, which launched last spring before going national in the summer of 2020, will go live on Samsung starting Tuesday.

Samsung said last December its advertising-based video platform reaches 45 million U.S. households. The carriage deal comes about a month and a half before the planned start of the Tokyo Olympics, which NBCUniversal plans to feature in a record 7,000 hours of programming. Peacock will also premiere DreamWorks’ Boss Baby sequel exclusively on Peacock this summer.

Roku and NBCU reached a deal last fall, but still pending is Amazon Fire TV, though the Olympics and other programming is likely to accelerate those ongoing discussions. Peacock had 42 million sign-ups as of March 31, with one-third of those active users, Comcast has recently reported.

“Samsung is a powerful platform and we are excited to bring Peacock to millions of their dedicated streamers across the country,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock.

Peacock has a free, basic tier and a premium tier for $5 a month or $10 with no ads.

“The launch of Peacock enables Samsung to augment its leading news and entertainment offerings with world-class content and programming from NBCUniversal,” said Salek Brodsky, VP of Strategic Partnerships & Business Development for Samsung Electronics. “Just in time for the Olympics, our partnership with Peacock also means Samsung users will now have more ways to access and enjoy the Tokyo Games.”