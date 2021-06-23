Peacock Lays Out Olympics “Destination” With Live Shows, Five New Channels, Original Programming

Peacock will launch a Tokyo Olympics destination on July 15 featuring live coverage of some the games’ biggest events, including gymnastics, track and field and the U.S. men’s basketball team’s pursuit of their fourth straight gold.

The NBCUniversal streamer said Wednesday — ahead of a live NBC Sports press conference to introduce its broad coverage — that Peacock will feature new daily live shows, original programming, dedicated Olympics channels, full event replays and curated highlights. All of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free with exception of USA Men’s Basketball live coverage that will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers.

Amber Ruffin, host, writer and executive producer of Peacock’s late-night series The Amber Ruffin Show, will be on the ground in Tokyo providing her own unique, comedic analyses of the competition, as well as a look-back at her own experiences in the world of sports

Original programming includes Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg, a humorous commentary series, co-hosted by the duo, both sports and Olympics enthusiasts who will recap the Olympics’ most impressive displays of athleticism, as well as the moments that don’t go as planned. “Kevin and Snoop will be your comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics.” the company said.

Peacock will feature live coverage each morning. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will host Peacock’s morning show Tokyo LIVE.

Rich Eisen will host Tokyo Gold, a daily, comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day including in-depth stories, expert analysis, and athlete interviews.

Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones and MJ Acosta-Ruiz will host On Her Turf at the Olympics, the first NBC Olympics show dedicated to covering women’s sports at the Games. Katie Ledecky, Allyson Felix, Alex Morgan, April Ross, and Alix Klineman will be among athletes featured.

Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne will host Tokyo Tonight, which will bring fans into the Games with quick turnaround highlights as well as interviews and feature stories every evening. Jac Collinsworth will serve as contributor to Tokyo Tonight on-location in Tokyo.

The shows will all stream daily on Tokyo NOW, which will be complemented by five additional channels, including:

• Great Moments: launching June 23, a collection of the most thrilling moments of past Olympics

• Meet the Olympians: profiles and documentaries about top athletes, past and present

• Must-See Moments: buzziest moments from past Games

• Team USA: highlights of Team USA competing for gold medals in Tokyo

• Tokyo Flame: an always-on livestream of the Olympic flame for people who just want to bask in the glow of the Games

Peacock will also curate highlights and full event replays by sport to make it easy for fans to stay current on the 7,000 hours of NBC Olympics coverage.

ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

Upcoming original programming leading up to and throughout the Olympics includes:

• FOR BALL AND COUNTRY: With the USA Men’s Basketball Team’s fourth consecutive gold medal on the line at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, there is much at stake. For Ball and Country will follow the greatest men’s basketball players in America as they set aside their on-court rivalries and form a star-studded team to represent their country.

• GOLDEN: This series follows elite American gymnasts Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain, and MyKayla Skinner on their individual and intertwining journeys as Team USA hopefuls leading up to the Tokyo Olympics. The series reveals how their preparation for the Games was fundamentally altered by the pandemic, over a five-month period as they continue their grueling training regimens. The series is produced by UNINTERRUPTED, a division of The SpringHill Company.

• THE SISTERS OF ’96; THE 1996 USA WOMEN’S OLYMPIC SOCCER TEAM: When the U.S. Women’s National Team made it to the Olympic soccer in Atlanta, their gold medal match was not fully televised. Now, Peacock is making it available in full for the first time and debuting an hour-long special that reunites stars Brandi Chastain, Joy Fawcett, Julie Foudy, Kristine Lilly, Shannon MacMillan, Briana Scurry, and Tisha Venturini.