Peacock Sets Olympics Highlights Show With Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will be recapping the Olympics in their own way.

The pair are making Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg for Peacock.

It comes after Hart revealed that he and the rapper, born Calvin Broadus Jr., would be working on a comedy sports show for the streamer at the NBCUniversal Upfronts presentation.

The commentary series will see the pair recap the Olympics’ most impressive displays of athleticism, as well as the moments that don’t go as planned. Kevin and Snoop will be your comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics.

The series is produced by Hart’s LOL Studios. Paul Pawlowski will serve as showrunner and executive producer, along with executive producers Hart, Jeff Clanagan, and Candice Wilson Cherry.

Hart signed a multi-year deal with streamer Peacock last year. The deal includes an equity investment in the company, a first-look deal with LOL, and the distribution of LOL’s catalog on the service.