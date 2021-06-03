Peacock Acquires Documentary ‘Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)’ & Sets Premiere Date; Brad Pitt Among EPs

Peacock has acquired Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are), a documentary from director Rachel Boynton whose EPs include Brad Pitt and Henry Louis Gates Jr. The film will bow June 17 on NBCUniversal’s streamer, then premiere on MSNBC in October.

The pic is having a limited theatrical release starting Friday.

Per the logline, Civil War travels across the United States to explore how Americans tell the story of their Civil War. Filmed from President Obama’s final year in office through the present, it interweaves insightful scenes and interviews filmed North and South, painting a uniquely crafted, multi-faceted portrait of the American psyche and the deep roots of its turbulent times. With delicacy and strength, subtlety and determination, the lays bare a nation in denial, haunted by an embittered past and the stories it refuses to tell.

“In this time of reckoning in the country, Rachel Boynton’s journey into the heart of Civil War memory reveals just how contested, and personal, the meaning of this defining event in our history remains,” Gates said in a statement. “From flags and monuments in the town square to family photos and forlorn cemeteries, we, the living, continue to grapple with how to confront this singular event of national trauma and the horrific slave system at its deepest confounding root.”

Three-time News Emmy nominee Boynton (Big Men) also produced Civil War with Erika Dilday. Executive producers are Pitt of Plan B, Gates, Sam Pollard, Steven Shainberg, Rick Rosenthal, Robert S. Kravitz and Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner