PBS ‘POV’ Acquires ‘Not Going Quietly’, Adds Nicholas Bruckman Doc To Season 34 Lineup

EXCLUSIVE: POV, PBS’ showcase of independent nonfiction films, has acquired Nicholas Bruckman’s Not Going Quietly and added the documentary to its season 34 lineup.

Centered on disabled activist Ady Barkan, Not Going Quietly debuted at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival and won its Audience Award for Documentary Feature and the Special Jury Recognition for Humanity in Social Action.

The film follows Barkan, a lawyer and rising star in the world of progressive activism who’s diagnosed with ALS at age 32. After a chance encounter with a senator on an airplane, Ady assembles a motley crew of activists to travel across the country and campaign for a once-in-a-generation movement for universal healthcare access for all Americans.

Amanda Roddy produced the film for People’s Television, and Jay and Mark Duplass, Bradley Whitford, Mel Eslyn, Sam Bisbee, Jackie Bisbee, Wendy Neu, Nina Tassler, Joan Boorstein, Denise DeNovi, Ryder Haske, and Bruckman serve as executive producers. The film will be released theatrically by Greenwich Entertainment on August 13th, 2021 and is also an official selection of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

Bruno Santamaria’s Things We Dare Not Do joins the POV lineup for the 34th season. The doc takes the audience to El Roblito, a Mexican coastal village where 16-year-old Ñoño lives what seems to be an idyllic existence as he nears the cusp of adulthood. But, amidst staging dance productions with the local children, he holds a secret. Defying gender norms, Ñoño works up the courage to tell his family he wants to live his life as a woman. Yet when violence interrupts a community celebration, he must face the reality of a country shrouded in machismo and transphobia. The film is produced by Abril López Carillo.

Not Going Quietly will premiere on POV Monday January 24, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. Things We Dare Not Do will come to POV Monday, October 25 2021 at 10 p.m. ET.

See POV’s full Season 34 schedule below:

7/5/2021 The Neutral Ground directed by CJ Hunt

7/12/2021 Landfall directed by Cecilia Aldarondo

7/19/2021 Stateless directed by Michèle Stephenson

8/2/2021 Pier Kids directed by Elegance Bratton

8/9/2021 Minding the Gap directed by Bing Liu (encore broadcast)

8/16/2021 Farmsteaders directed by Shaena Mallett (encore broadcast)

8/23/2021 América directed by Erik Stoll & Chase Whiteside (encore broadcast)

8/30/2021 The Song of the Butterflies directed by Nuria Frigola Torrent

10/4/2021 Fruits of Labor directed by Emily Cohen Ibañez

10/18/2021 La Casa de Mama Icha directed Oscar Molina

10/25/2021 Things We Dare Not Do directed by Bruno Santamaría

11/1/2021 North by Current directed by Angelo Madsen Minax

12/27/2021 Unapologetic directed by Ashley O’Shay

1/24/2022 Not Going Quietly directed by Nicholas Bruckman

Spring 2022 On the Divide directed by Maya Cueva & Leah Galant