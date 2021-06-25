Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

MGM Lands Global Rights To Zoe Kravitz-Directed ‘Pussy Island;’ Naomi Ackie To Star With Channing Tatum

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'F9' Zooming To Pandemic-Era Record $66M Opening Weekend
Read the full story

Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Sets Matthew Robinson As Scribe

star war rise of skywalker
Disney

Deadline has confirmed that Matthew Robinson will pen Patty Jenkins’ upcoming Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron.

Robinsin co-wrote and co-directed with Ricky Gervais the 2009 comedy The Invention of Lying. 

Disney had no comment. Of late, Lucasfilm has been steering Star Wars onto the Disney+ streaming service with The Mandalorian and the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett. Rogue Squadron will be the first feature Star Wars movie since the 2019 pre-pandemic finale The Rise of Skywalker which grossed $1.078 billion.

Logline is under wraps. Release date is set for Dec. 22, 2023 with filming to occur next year.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad