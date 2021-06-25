Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ Sets Matthew Robinson As Scribe

Deadline has confirmed that Matthew Robinson will pen Patty Jenkins’ upcoming Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron.

Robinsin co-wrote and co-directed with Ricky Gervais the 2009 comedy The Invention of Lying.

Disney had no comment. Of late, Lucasfilm has been steering Star Wars onto the Disney+ streaming service with The Mandalorian and the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett. Rogue Squadron will be the first feature Star Wars movie since the 2019 pre-pandemic finale The Rise of Skywalker which grossed $1.078 billion.

Logline is under wraps. Release date is set for Dec. 22, 2023 with filming to occur next year.