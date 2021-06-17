Patrick Fugit Joins Elizabeth Olsen & Jesse Plemons In ‘Love And Death’ HBO Max True Crime Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Fugit (Outcast) is set as a lead opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons in HBO Max’s Love and Death, a limited series about the true story of Wylie, TX, housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Olsen stars as Montgomery in the series, from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television.

Written by Kelley and directed by Homeland‘s Lesli Linka Glatter, Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death In Silicon Prairie,” Part I & II).

The series revolves around two churchgoing couples enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an ax.

Fugit will play Pat Montgomery. Previously announced Plemons plays Allan Gore.

Kelley executive produces via his David E. Kelley Productions, with Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films; Glatter; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno. Lionsgate TV is the studio.

Fugit, known for his starring role in Cameron Crow’s Almost Famous, most recently was seen in Damien Chazelle’s First Man, starring Ryan Gosling, which premiered at both the Venice Film Festival and TIFF this past year. He previously starred in Robert Kirkman’s Outcast, which aired for two seasons on Cinemax. Fugit is repped by The Gersh Agency and Levin/Brown Management.